‘Feels like I’ve been hit by a truck’: Flu season hits Rocky

AS global concern over coronavirus increases, the number of Central Queensland patients complaining of flu-like symptoms, including fever, body aches and a cough have increased dramatically.

Rockhampton based House Call Doctor, Dr Shu Wing Chan expressed his concern today that the city had been hit with an early flu season as health authorites confirm CQ cases have almost doubled on seasonal averages.

Dr Chan said one of his patients with influenza A was 27 weeks pregnant but had just been discharged from hospital.

“She had been sent home for conservative management but was getting more symptoms and was given urgent medical attention at night by a House Call Doctor,” he said.

“Her husband was also ill, and they were concerned the rest of the family would soon fall sick as well.”

In addition to this patient, Dr Chan had seen another man in his 30s who complained he felt as though he’d been ‘hit by a truck’ as well as another family sick with the flu.

Director of Public Health, Central Queensland, Hospital and Health Service, Dr Gulam Khandaker confirmed the early arrival of flu season this morning, revealing the latest data shows the confirmed number of influenza cases in the region have doubled.

“Latest data (to February 24) shows Central Queensland Public Health Unit has had 99 lab-confirmed cases of influenza so far in 2020, compared with the previous five-year average of 56 cases in the same period,” he said.

In light of this increase both Dr Khandaker and Chan encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

“I strongly encourage everyone to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine when it becomes available; particularly healthcare workers and those caring for the frail elderly,” Khandaker said.

“Everyone should get the flu vaccine unless they are told not to,” Dr Chan said.

“The flu shot is Government funded for people more susceptible to flu complications and is available at local pharmacies and GP clinics for all.”