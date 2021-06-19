Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A deepening Tasman low brings a burst of wind and rain to parts of Australia. Photo: Windy.
A deepening Tasman low brings a burst of wind and rain to parts of Australia. Photo: Windy.
Weather

‘Feels like minus 2.4C’: State shivers through chill

by Tanya French
19th Jun 2021 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queenslanders have woken to another chilly winter morning with the mercury plunging to a 'feels like' temperature of minus 2.4C in parts of the state.

Blackall, in the central west, was the coldest place in Queensland this morning with locals forgiven for thinking it had dropped past freezing.

The mercury read 1.1C but the Bureau of Meteorology observations listed the apparent 'feels like' temperature of minus 2.4C.

Roma was close behind at 1.3C and Oakey at 2.9C.

A deepening Tasman low brings a burst of wind and rain to parts of Australia. Photo: Windy.
A deepening Tasman low brings a burst of wind and rain to parts of Australia. Photo: Windy.

Biloela dropped to a cool 3.8C just after sunrise at 6am with a 'feels like' temperature of 2.1C while Longreach recorded 4.7C, Winton 4.1C and Charleville 3.6C.

At Clermont, it was 4.1C while Hughenden in the flinders region was just 5.1C at 6.30am.

Those in the Wide Bay/Burnett region also felt the chill with Maryborough dropping to 5C and Hervey Bay 5.4C.

It was slightly warmer in the southeast coastal areas with Brisbane sitting at 12.1C, the Gold Coast Seaway was 13.1C but down the road at Coolangatta it plunged to 5.3C.

Beaudesert was a chilly 4.9C while the Sunshine Coast was 7.8C.

The cold morning will make way for a glorious blue-skied day with Brisbane set for a sunny top of 20C, the Gold Coast a sunny 21C and similar conditions on the Sunshine Coast.

The stunning winter day will be in direct contrast to the southern states who face a deepening Tasman Low bringing a burst of wind, rain and large waves to parts of Tasmania, Victoria and NSW with possible flooding in some areas.

 

Originally published as 'Feels like minus 2.4C': State shivers through chill

editors picks weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD Rail CEO ‘deeply saddened’ by CQ train collision death

        Premium Content QLD Rail CEO ‘deeply saddened’ by CQ train collision death

        News A worker died when his light-engine train, heading west, crashed into an empty, stationary coal train at Westwood.

        Three-vehicle crash at peak hour in South Rocky

        Premium Content Three-vehicle crash at peak hour in South Rocky

        News Queensland Ambulance Services called it a “minor nose-to-tail” crash.

        One dead, one critical in devastating train disaster

        Premium Content One dead, one critical in devastating train disaster

        Breaking Forensic investigators remain at the scene of a major train collision west of...

        Harley Davidson rider busted three times over alcohol limit

        Premium Content Harley Davidson rider busted three times over alcohol limit

        Crime A car yard salesman has lost his driver’s licence after being busted drink driving...