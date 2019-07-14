Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officers from Liberty, Missouri, on duty. Clay County Sheriff's Office
Police officers from Liberty, Missouri, on duty. Clay County Sheriff's Office
Offbeat

Felon caught after loud fart

by Staff writers
14th Jul 2019 1:26 PM

Police in Clay County, Missouri, apprehended a wanted felon after he farted so loudly he gave away his hiding spot.

"If you've got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you're definitely having a sh*t day," the county sheriff's office tweeted.

"The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance," they later added.

The sheriff's office also commended local police for "using their senses to sniff him out".

The incident happened in Liberty, Missouri, about 25kms northwest of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported that the man's identity has not been released.

Twitter users had a field day with the report, with one respondent claiming that a criminal who had been arrested in West Virginia had an assault charge added to his rap sheet after he farted on purpose in the presence of police.

editors picks fart news of the stupid police police hunt

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Rocky police seek backup after things get nasty

    premium_icon BREAKING: Rocky police seek backup after things get nasty

    Breaking A man was earlier hit on the golf course with a golf flag pole.

    Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

    premium_icon Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

    News Four police, two ambulances and a fire crew rushed to the scene.

    GALLERY: Rocky's River Festival a big success

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rocky's River Festival a big success

    Council News Bigger and better than ever, see our massive gallery of the festival

    Another new baby is on the way at Rockhampton Zoo

    premium_icon Another new baby is on the way at Rockhampton Zoo

    News Baby significant for survival of the species