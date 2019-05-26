Menu
Crime

Female cop attacked in Sydney pub

by James Hall
26th May 2019 10:45 AM

A Sydney man will appear in court today charged with assault after an attack on a female police officer overnight that left her with a broken nose.

It's alleged the 32-year-old man was drunk and had been told to leave a Darling Harbour bar after midnight when he became angry at security.

Plain-clothed police, who were patrolling the venue, also asked the man to leave when he pushed one officer in the chest.

He then allegedly punched another in the face, fracturing her nose.

The officer was taken to the St Vincent's Hospital with bleeding and a swollen face and injured teeth.

Police arrested the man and took him to the Day Street Police Station where he was charged with assaulting an officer causing actual bodily harm, assault police, resist arrest, offensive language and fail to quit licenced premises.

He was refused bail and will appear in the Parramatta Court later today.

