Female fighters forge piece of sporting history in Rocky

TOUGH STUFF: Chantelle Seaman (left) battles it out with Stephanie Ochoa, the first women to fight full Thai rules in Rockhampton. arp33.com

MUAY THAI: Chantelle Seaman etched her name into Rockhampton sports history books as she drew the curtain on her short but satisfying fight career.

She and fellow Rockhampton product Stephanie Ochoa became the first women to fight full Thai rules in the city when they faced off at Rocky Rumble 2019 Part II.

They both went the distance an epic battle over three two-minute rounds.

Seaman was left bloodied and bruised after her face was split open by Ochoa but she was far from daunted.

"I did lose but I feel incredible,” she said, reflecting on the gruelling contest.

"To create our own history and to get Fight of the Night is such an amazing achievement.

Chantelle Seaman before her history-making fight in Rockhampton. CONTRIBUTED

"This was my first elbow fight and I enjoyed it more than my first two fights.

"I had decided that this would be my last fight so I wanted to put everything I had into it.

"I fought better than I ever had before so that's all I could ask for.

"It was an honour.”

Ochoa scored a unanimous points win but was full of praise for a valiant Seaman.

"In the second round I cut her eyebrow open with a straight up elbow. She continued to fight the last round just like nothing happened.

"She was a true warrior.

"Even after winning all three rounds at the end I bowed to Chantelle and raised her hand.

"She put everything into that fight and deserved every moment of joy in that ring like I had.”

Chantelle Seaman at one of her gruelling training sessions with Torin O'Brien at Snake Pit Muay Thai. Allan Reinikka ROK200719muaythai

Seaman is giving up fighting to concentrate on her family and career but she will continue to train, just not with the same intensity or frequency.

The 30-year-old is a mother of two young girls, and she carried them into the ring with her.

As is tradition, she wore armbands on the night.

She wore her daughters' favourite colours - pink for Sienna and purple for Millie - combined with black material from a skirt both of them had danced in.

On the left arm, she wore an armband that male fighters from her gym, Snake Pit Muay Thai, had previously worn.

Seaman said she enjoyed the "full fight experience”, which included having to cut weight for the first time.

She lost 6.5kg in six weeks to make her fighting weight of 53kg.

Chantelle Seaman, Snakepit Muay Thai Allan Reinikka ROK200719muaythai

"Going through that big weight cut... I enjoyed the experience. That's what real fighters do.

"It gave me a lot of mental strength. My mindset was definitely different for this fight.”

Seaman lost 1.7kg on the day of the weigh-in, the day before the fight.

She finished eating and drinking at 9pm on Thursday, and had hot showers and two sauna sessions on the Friday to make the weight.

The week before the fight she also did water loading, drinking a specific amount of water each day tailored to body weight and gender.

"We manipulate the sodium in our body,” she explains.

"The week before we load up on salt and in the water load week we have absolutely no sodium at all and that helps us get all of the fluid out of our body for the weigh-in.

"I actually felt really good. I didn't get exhausted or drawn out at all.

"If you do it correctly and safely, then you're fine.”

Seaman said fighting was one of the best things she'd done in her life.

"The most valuable thing is that I have the belief that I can be successful in anything I put my energy into,” she said.

"I realise I am more capable than I ever thought I could be in many aspects of my life.”