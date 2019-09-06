Female fishos, hook a big barra and snag yourself this tinny

AWESOME PRIZE: Shara Van Haeren and Kalana Thomas show off the grand prize tinny for the winner of the Women That Fish Barra Classic.

IT'S hard to describe the euphoric feeling you get wrestling a massive barramundi onto your boat and Kalana Thomas wants more women to experience it.

In this weekend's Women That Fish Barra Classic, the lucky women who catches the biggest barra in the Fitzroy River will take home the major prize - a 3.15m predator clark aluminium bright pink boat, worth $7000.

The tag-and-release competition kicks off bright and early today with lines flicking into the water from 5am until 5pm and continuing again on Saturday between 5am and 4pm.

The WTF Classic was formed in 2012 by a group of dedicated women with the goal of it becoming the most prestigious women's 18 years and over Barra Lure Competition along the east coast of Australia.

Since moving to Rockhampton five years ago, Ms Thomas has been actively involved in the competition which has gone from strength to strength over the years.

The numbers of competitors swelling from 12 in the inaugural year to the 86 registered in 2019 hailing from as far afield as Cairns and New South Wales.

Teams can have up to three women and a skipper (of either sex) who can also drive the vessel, but not participate in the fishing process.

The number of teams is capped at 50, with 48 registered to participate this year.

Ms Thomas, along with one of the founders of the competition, Bilolea's Shara Van Haeren, said they were brought up with fishing and believe more women should take it up.

They said there's plenty of benefits including a boost to self-esteem, increased confidence, and it was a great excuse to get outdoors, have fun and enjoy a laugh with like-minded women.

"Our boundary is the Fitzroy River - we cut off at Port Alma and the mouth of the Fitzroy,” Ms Thomas said. "No catches are weighed just tagged and released.

"Photos are captured on brag mats with their name/team lanyard.”

NICE CATCH: During her pre-fish warm up for the competition, Tiarna Jacobsen caught this impressive 126cm Barramundi. Contributed

She said the information gathered was uploaded onto the WTF app, which was implemented by Info Fish - Track my fish Australia.

"All the data is then collated to give vital feedback on health of the river and the wellbeing of the species within the Fitzroy River,” Ms Thomas said.

"Competing anglers have caught and released approximately 350 barramundi and other species varying from 30cm to 1.05cm in length over the past five years,” she said.