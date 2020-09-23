Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Crime

Female held, man seriously injured after Glitter Strip stabbing

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Sep 2020 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered several stab wounds in an incident on the Gold Coast early on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to Surfers Paradise Boulevard around 4am to assist the man who suffered serious injuries to his torso.

Police allege the 30-year-old and his friend were walking through the Cavill Street Mall when a confrontation occurred between the men and a group of women.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following the incident.

He was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering several wounds to his torso area.

Originally published as Female held, man seriously injured after Glitter Strip stabbing

More Stories

crime gold coast stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Premium Content INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

        Environment Some residents have reportedly located up to 30 of the rodents infesting their property.

        New $2.8 high-tech training centre to boost Rocky’s future

        Premium Content New $2.8 high-tech training centre to boost Rocky’s future

        Careers It will prepare students for careers in mining, agriculture and manufacturing

        LETTERS: CQ dementia figures to double in 40 years

        Premium Content LETTERS: CQ dementia figures to double in 40 years

        News Letters, SMSs and Facebook comments by readers, plus Harry’s View

        Former massage therapist’s carpal tunnel woes lead to drugs

        Premium Content Former massage therapist’s carpal tunnel woes lead to drugs

        News Woman busted with marijuana and cocaine, plus stole iPad belonging to Tip Top...