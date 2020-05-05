Female jockeys set to feature at Rocky race meet

BUSY DAY: Elly Smith has a full complement of race rides at the Rockhampton meeting at Callaghan Park today.

HORSE RACING: The head-to-head clash between in-form riders Elly Smith and Brad Pengelly which has dominated Rockhampton and Mackay racing over the last month is unlikely to eventuate at the Callaghan Park TAB races today.

The two have been churning out winners, left, right and centre but on paper Smith’s book of rides today is far more impressive than Pengelly’s.

In fact, it could well be a day for female jockeys, who have some enviable rides on the eight-race card which starts at 12.15pm.

As expected, Elly Smith has a full complement of race rides and she should kick off with a winner on Brook’s Girl (TAB 8), trained by her father Fred Smith, in the Maiden (1050m).

Skip Elly’s second ride on Resinite (Race 2 – TAB 8) but consider strongly her next mount on Tim Cook’s Sniponet (R 3 – TAB 3).

Smith’s dad’s trained horse Paible (R 4 – TAB 11) has a very realistic winning chance in the Maiden Plate (1400m) in which Stephen O’Shea’s Dip Dye (TAB 16 – Tasha Chambers) will run a short price favourite.

The Open Handicap (1600m) looms large next at 2.55pm and here Elly Smith rides the favourite, Adrian Coome’s Poetic Heart (R 5 – TAB 1), who is shooting for three wins in succession.

Brad Pengelly’s list of rides today looks pretty good as well. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Next up at 3.35pm, Smith teams with “Jovial” Jim O’Shea on Spring Creek (R 6 – TAB 4), who could easily fight out the finish with her stablemate Barachiel (TAB 3 – Dakota Graham).

The father and daughter Smith team combine again in the seventh race, the QTIS 3YO (1200m), with last start winner Nonstop, who does look outclassed but then again will only carry a light weight.

In this race Brad Pengelly has what looks like his best ride of the day, the Rob Bowen-trained Three Stripes (R 7 – TAB 1).

A win would surprise for Elly’s last ride on Fred Smith’s Boots’n’Awe (TAB 7) in the last race at 5pm where fellow female jockey Sonja Wiseman has a good chance on Bowen’s Wide Load (TAB 11).

Having said all that, followers of Brad Pengelly will stick like glue as he is worth “lengths” to a horse and rest assured he will be out to extend his magical winning run.

Pengelly rides Freedom Rock (R 1 – TAB 3), What A Thought (R 2 – TAB 4), Attique (R 3 – TAB 4), Brahmity (R 4 – TAB 3), Fastnet Flyer )R 5 – TAB 2), Three Stripes (R 7 -TAB 1) and Great Fox (R 8 – TAB 5).

On reappraisal, Pengelly’s list of rides looks pretty good as well, so may the better man or woman win out for punters again today.

After all, the duo are certainly punters’ pals, having ridden 37 winners between them at race meetings over the last 36 days, which is nothing short of amazing given the restricted racing schedule.

Speaking of racing programs, Racing Queensland announced yesterday that it has allocated a TAB meeting to the Rockhampton Jockey Club on Saturday, May 30.

Eight races have been programmed and are available on RQ’s website.

TAB racing goes to Mackay next Tuesday, May 12, before returning to Rockhampton on May 19.