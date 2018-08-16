Female police officer stood down after 'serious allegations'

A FEMALE sergeant from Central Region has been stood down from official duty after an investigation into allegations of untruthfulness.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement saying the 47-year-old officer would be tasked to perform non-operational duties following an "investigation into allegations of untruthfulness during a discipline investigation”.

According to a QPS spokesperson, the Central Region encompassed the regions of Rockhampton, Mackay, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, Gladstone and Gympie.

The spokesperson could not confirm which specific area the woman worked in.

In the statement, QPS said it was important to keep the public informed on the matter.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct,” the statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.”

