Rare tiger attacks zoo keeper

A female zoo worker is fighting for life after being attacked by a rare tiger.

Emergency services are responding to the incident at Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center - 96 kilometres west of Kansas City, in the US.

According to The Sun, the trainer who was attacked by the tiger is in a "critical condition".

Reports claim the animal which carried out the attack was a male Sumatran tiger called Sanjiv.

Topeka Zoo spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said: "Right now we're still evaluating, the tigers are in holding.

"We are back open, our tigers are in a holding cell, but the rest of the zoo is open," said Ms Hadfield.

The site reports that Shawnee County Dispatch were called just after 9.30am local time following reports of a tiger attack.

Reporter Shawn Wheat said: "First responders are responding to the Topeka Zoo for a tiger attack.

"The person attacked by the tiger is in critical condition."

After the animal arrived at Topeka, the zoo wrote on Facebook: "Sanjiv, a male Sumatran tiger, joined us at the Topeka Zoo this evening as a recommendation from AZA's Species Survival Plan.

"He comes from the Akron Zoo and we're very excited to welcome him to his new home. It will be a little bit before guests are able to see this handsome boy but we will provide you with updates!"

Topeka Tiger Picture: Facebook

City officials say Sanjiv mauled the zookeeper early on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in a secured indoor space at the zoo.

Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley says the zookeeper was awake and alert when she was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Mr Wiley said he did not know the extent of her injuries. The zookeeper's name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation but zoo officials did not plan any repercussions for Sanjiv.

"Nothing is going to happen to our tiger," Ms Hadfield said.

Zoo officials say there will be no repercussions for the Sumatran tiger who mauled a female zoo keeper. Picture: Facebook

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 400 living in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Four of Sanjiv's cubs are on display at the Topeka Zoo.

