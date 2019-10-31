Menu
Sue Woodfield sent in this photo of deer in a paddock behind Lakes Creek School.
News

Feral deer caught in a council trap

vanessa jarrett
vanessa jarrett
31st Oct 2019 7:00 PM
THE trigger on feral deer around Lakes Creek has been well and truly pulled as a couple of deer have been trapped.

A motion was passed on September 24 that council would undertake trapping and ground shooting control of the feral deer population which is believed to be 100–500 animals.

In a report handed down at Rockhampton Regional Council’s planning and regulatory meeting on Tuesday, it was noted in the monthly operations report for September that the first deer trap had been assembled on council land.

A second trap had been ordered.

Manager planning and regulatory services Doug Scott said since the time of the report’s writing “a couple of deer had been caught”.

He also mentioned it looks like more are being caught.

The traps are installed with cameras and can be activated remotely by a mobile phone by sending an alert to a mobile phone when there is activity.

There have been serious concerns for drivers’ safety as the deer tend to run on the road. They cause significant damage in the environment and in residents’ yards.

Authority to control the deer was sought under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

It is noted in the report feral deer control in the Lakes Creek and Nerimbera area is a top priority for the pest management team.

Other priorities include control of water weeds on the Fitzroy River and anabranches, control of rabbits on council land and attending to customer requests and spray work on council land.

