Feral pigs causing havoc in North Rocky

FERAL pigs are causing damage to Frenchville homes leading council to issue tips to deter the animals from entering yards.

Rockhampton Regional Council Planning and Regulatory Committee chair Councillor Ellen Smith said council is monitoring the issue but needed residents to report any sightings as soon as possible.

FERAL pigs are causing damage to Frenchville homes leading council to issue tips to deter the animals from entering yards. Rockhampton Regional Council

OTHER PIG STORIES:

King and Queen CQ Boar Hunting Comp draws in the crowds

Road hogs stop in to servo after big night out

$1m to control feral pigs? That's no blitzkrieg: Perrett

Murderer who dumped body in pigs' den claims innocence

LISTEN: RSPCA dubs killing of six breeding pigs in as serious/inhumane offence

"These animals certainly make their presence known when they're in an area, and can cause considerable damage to properties and the environment,” Cr Smith said.

"Feral pigs are most often attracted to the damp soil and are rooting up the gardens to find food. For residents in areas where they know these animals might be around, the best thing you can do is make sure your property is fenced off and that there are no food scraps left around which might attract the animals.

"The pigs spotted in the Frenchville Road area are entering private land and causing damage to gardens and infrastructure. We are monitoring the activity and believe that a small group is responsible for the damage.

"The recent sightings are a good reminder for residents to ensure they report any activity to Queensland Parks and Wildlife or council so officers can follow up.”

Council is encouraging residents to report any sightings of feral pigs after a number of the animals were recently spotted in the Frenchville Road area.

"It's important to remember that feral pigs are wild animals and residents should never approach them or attempt to catch them. Rather, if you see a feral pig, please report it directly to our Customer Service team.”

Sightings of feral pigs or pig activity can be reported to Council's Customer Service Centre on 4932 9000 or 1300 22 55 77.