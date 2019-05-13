Festival a golden opportunity to fight against violence

MOUNT Morgan Police spread a worthy message from their stall at the Golden Mount Festival earlier this month.

They held a stand for domestic violence month to provide community members with information and partner agency details.

Many locals and organisations held stands and markets at the festival which was attended by people from near and far.

The Queensland Police Service stand was there to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence in the community and provide information on what domestic violence is - why QPS is focused on reducing it.

Police were able to meet with many members of the public and receive information.

Some people won't come into the station but will talk to police if they see them out and about.

Officers who attended the event said that they were approached by numerous community members on the day with various queries and concerns, predominately concerning domestic violence.