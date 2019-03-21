Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HALF BAKED: Jack Traynor (in white) leaves Ipswich court after being fined for trespassing and public nuisance.
HALF BAKED: Jack Traynor (in white) leaves Ipswich court after being fined for trespassing and public nuisance. Ross Irby
Crime

Festival big mouth enjoys short stint in watch house

21st Mar 2019 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOOF doof music fan with no cash to buy a ticket proved his athletic prowess and jumped a festival fence.

But when the lad was sprung and refused to leave the venue he stupidly bad-mouthed police with his foul lyrical skills.

The unannounced appearance of Jack Traynor at the Earth Frequency Festival, when his name wasn't on the bill - proved way more costly than the ticket price when fined $400 for his troubles.

Traynor, 18, from Southport, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to trespassing at the festival on February 17 at Peak Crossing; and committing public nuisance.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said crowd management security complained to police at the Ivory's Rock venue that Traynor was found inside without a ticket.

It was a four day event with on-site camping.

There had been a disturbance and a young male was observed to be under the influence.

Snr Const Shelton said Traynor was asked to leave the venue by security but did not.

When police queried his name he started verbally abusing officers saying "pieces of sh**, f***ing dogs..."

He was told to stop his aggression and anti-social behaviour.

But in the end Traynor was arrested and taken off to the police watch-house.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the teenager received a very positive report when he completed a drug and alcohol withdrawal program.

And is now training as an apprentice baker.

Mr Hoskin said all his mates had tickets to the festival but Traynor didn't have the money so he jumped the fence.

When taken to the police watch-house he was not released until after 3am.

"He wished he hadn't," he said.

"He has no offence history and is only 18."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was good that he now had employment and taken the steps with counselling.

She said he was no doubt under the influence when he called the police officers bad names.

She said he was no doubt trespassing but then refused to leave, his behaviour unacceptable..

Ms Sturgess gave him credit for not having previous offences.

He was fined $400 with no conviction recorded.

Ross Irby

court crime earth frequency festival ipswich magistrates court police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    premium_icon State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    News Adani’s Carmichael coal mine is set to clear its last federal hurdle within weeks, leaving the State Government the only impediment to the project going ahead.

    The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    premium_icon The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    Politics How a slog up a hill convinced a federal minister to fund a carpark

    Car collides with parked vehicle near Rocky Girls Grammar

    premium_icon Car collides with parked vehicle near Rocky Girls Grammar

    Breaking The crash created some congestion during early morning school rush

    • 21st Mar 2019 11:19 AM