Festival of Lights: Embrace the culture of India

Cooper, Hayley, Miss Mariam, Aarvik and Annabelle celebrate Diwali at Natural Wonders Early Learning, Frenchville last year.

OMBIR Joon moved halfway across the world to be closer to his friends living in Australia.

It was a decision which changed his life for the better.

Originally from India, Ombir left New Delhi 10 years ago for a change of lifestyle before he landed in Rockhampton.

Now he serves his community as the president of the Indian Association of Central Queensland, and has not regretted his decision to shift to Australia.

You can now help Ombir play a part in promoting the culture of India with this year’s Diwali-Milan Festival of Lights.

Between 400 and 500 people are expected to embrace the cultures of India at this year’s event, and you are invited.

Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre will host the annual event on Saturday, November 9 from 5pm.

The evening is sure to be filled with entertainment with cultural performances, Bollywood dances, and a fireworks display on the Rockhampton riverfront precinct.

Harmony, food, entertainment, song and dance will bring everyone together.

The event has been held in Rockhampton for more than 10 years.

“The main attraction is the Indian cultural folk dances and the ethnic Indian food,” Ombir said.

“This is the biggest festival for Indian people which is why it attracts a crowd from around Central Queensland.

“So many people from different countries celebrate together.

“Everyone wants to be a part of it.”

Dignitaries and special guests including Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry are expected to attend.

Tickets are available now at www.seeitlive.com.au, by phone on (07) 4927 4111 or in person at the Pilbeam Theatre box office.