Festival of the Wind attracts hundreds of visitors

COOL FUN: Twins Ivy and Olive Fitzgerald with the family dog Arlo at the pFestival of the Wind on Sunday. See story page 5 and more pics on page 10. Eleanor Pearce ROK140419wind5

ATTRACTTING large crowds again this year, Festival of the Wind in Emu Park was held on Sunday.

Hundreds of kites were launched from Fisherman's Beach and filled the sky for a colourful spectacle in the sky.

Families across the region converged to the coast for the popular festival that has become a local favourite for years.

Starting in 1999, the festival now attracts internationally known kite designers from South Australia, Tasmania, New South Wales and Queensland.

Hosted by the Emu Park Lions, the festival had food stalls, markets, rides and entertainment as well as the kites.

