Festival organisers to work with neighbours about dust issue

TROPICAL Bloom festival event organisers Leo Honek and Catherine Mason have defended the annual event, claiming they do work with nearby residents surrounding issues such as noise and dust.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin published a story with Lake Mary resident Cameron Reynolds who had started a petition to address the "excessive dust, noise and terrible road conditions resulting from the event”.

Mr Honek said they were only made aware of the dust issue a few days before the event began.

"We realise that there is added traffic for a few days around the time of the festival, and last year we paid for a water truck to wet the road down twice a day from Friday to Sunday,” he said.

Mr Honek also said there were less than one thousand guests expected at the festival.

"Although the festival has been growing steadily each year, the total attendance at last year's event was around 850 people and expected attendance this year is around 900,” he said.

"It is a camping event and most people arrive on the Friday and don't leave until the Sunday or Monday.”

A survey from last year's event detailed around 60 per cent of attendees were not local to Rockhampton or the Capricorn Coast.

"The properties affected by dust are all on the Yeppoon side of Lake Mary Rd, so the added traffic would be more like 200 cars a day, and quite possibly less,” Mr Honek said.

Last year there was also a country music event held at a neighbouring property at the same time, which would have contributed to dust and noise, Mr Honek said.

Mr Honek said he will be talking with council about the road conditions.

"The timing has been unlucky for local residents in regards to the grading of the road two weeks prior the event,” he said.

"This year we will suggest to council that they wait until after the event to grade the road.”

Event organisers have previously done a letter box drop informing nearby residents within 3 kms of the site about the event and providing free tickets and contact details of the organisers.

"This year's letter box drop is scheduled for Friday and this time it will stretch the entire length of Lake Mary Rd,” Mr Honek said.

"As with a lot of other festivals, the music does go through the night, and this is why we've chosen an isolated location instead of being closer to town.

"We have never received a noise complaint in any of the previous four years, but we are happy to address it if it is a real issue.

"The correct approach, which is implemented at a lot of other festivals, would be to take a decibel reading at the property boundary nearest the affected neighbours, and adjust the volume to fit within legal limits.”

Tropical Bloom's mission statement is 'a celebration of art, culture and community'.

"The majority of local residents are in full support of the event,” Mr Honek said.

"One of the festival's main focal points is sustainability, and community support is vital for the festival's continuation.

"We do whatever we can to include the local residents and respond to any concerns they may have.

"We also try to encourage people to stay in the area and support local businesses to help stimulate the economy.

"This year we have organised an after party for the following weekend on Great Keppel Island in conjunction with the Keppel Hideaway.

"This is to help encourage travellers to stay at the Capricorn Coast, spending time and money in our beautiful region.”

Mr Honek encouraged concerned residents to get in touch with him.

"We urge anyone with concerns to contact us directly as we would like to address any issues in the most respectful and professional way possible to ensure that everyone's needs are met,” he said.

"Our contact details are easily accessible via our Facebook page, and the contact form on the website links directly to us.”