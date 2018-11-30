FESTIVE FEVER: Country town celebrates Christmas in style

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Allison Close with a selection of interesting backyard art and other donated items which will be up for sale at this year's Bouldercombe Christmas Fair.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Allison Close with a selection of interesting backyard art and other donated items which will be up for sale at this year's Bouldercombe Christmas Fair. Sean Fox

BOULDERCOMBE resident Allison Close is one of the hard workers behind the town's upcoming Christmas Fair.

Mrs Close is a member of Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc., which has been busy organising the Christmas Fair.

The event will begin at 4pm Saturday at the Leanne Hinchcliffe Memorial Lions Park (opposite the Royal Hotel) on Mount Usher Rd.

Circus artist and fire performer Tyrone O'Reilly will bring much excitement while children eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus.

Tyrone will host workshops for those wishing to brush up on their skills.

Santa Claus will arrive in style - either on the Bouldercombe Rural Fire Brigade truck or on the back of a Holden ute.

Fair visitors can expect fire throwing, ham wheels and an auction which consists of interesting items.

Funtime Amusements will have free rides for the children thanks to the kind donations of local businesses.

Sack bag races, three legged races, and egg and spoon races are just some of the classic games which have been organised for the event.

The challenge is also there for people to get a team together to take on a Bouldy team in a tug-o-war.

An auction will take place where a selection of interesting backyard art and other donated items will be up for grabs.

Allan Cornick will be putting the items up for auction from 6pm.

The winner of the Christmas raffle will have the opportunity to choose their preferred prize.

They can choose from nine bags of mulch and fertiliser, two $50 vouchers and a tipper cart.

Or how about a laundry cart made by the Bouldy Men's Shed filled with all your Christmas goodies and a carton of red and white wines?

Items were kindly donated by Rockhampton Mini Loads and Truck Hire, Bunnings, Bouldercombe Men's Shed and Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith.

"We are lucky in this community where people pitch in,” Mrs Close said.

"Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc. is made up of local people and we are always looking for more members to help the advancement of our village.”

On Christmas Eve, children in the town will line the streets of Bouldercombe as they wait for Santa Claus to deliver lollies.

"Our community embodies the spirit and goodwill of Christmas,” Mrs Close said.

Bouldercombe residents have found themselves in a friendly rivalry as the town's Christmas lights competition is set to light up the town.

Ahead of Christmas Eve, all residents are invited to take part with no need to nominate.

Judges will drive around one night to rate all of the displays and decide the winner and which home owners have earned the judges' highly commended awards.

"The competition has been running for a number of years and it is lovely to see families out driving around admiring the lights of Bouldy,” Mrs Close said.

Santa Claus will then hand out vouchers to the winners on his journey around Bouldercombe on Christmas Eve.