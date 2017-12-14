Festive fun with a twist

NEXT time you visit the Heritage Village, the first thing you might notice it is brighter than usual.

Eight dedicated volunteers have toiled to create a special Christmas display with lights scattered throughout.

Two ladies with a flair for creativity made the wreaths and hanging posts with baubles at the front of the village.

A Christmas tree has been placed in the front garden surrounded by an exhibit of flagmen.

A small Cobb and Co coach drawn by two horses has been brought up to the front of the village which will be outlined with lights.

Kath Phillips from the Rockhampton Heritage Village, who has worked at the popular site for a few years, said the theme of the display stayed true to the region's history.

A mannequin dressed as a bride with lights under her dress and the volunteers made a three-sided building for her to sit in with a small table beside to be lit up as well.

"We had to scout a nice dress for her,” Kath said.

"She would have been the lady of the house when they had the big homesteads.”

Kath said where a little pond sits in the front garden, a display is set up for a swaggy who is fishing next to a camp fire.

Preparations for the anticipated display began about two weeks ago.

"We have gone to quite a lot of trouble and the idea was to promote the village and get people coming out here to see the lights,” Kath said.

Kath explained the working relationship between volunteers and staff.

"When you need something done, they all rally around...it's a great friendship,” she said.

"That's what everyone is about here, working for the village.”

Kath said all of the staff and volunteers try to keep all aspects of the popular attraction in-period.

"The history is out there for everybody to appreciate and our visitors love it,” she said.

St. Joseph's Cathedral will also be joining in the festive fun.

The Lights of Christmas will be delivered nightly from December 17 to 23.

The light projection show will be shown proudly on the historic structure which stands next to The Cathedral College school grounds.

"We will be using the William St facade of the cathedral for a light spectacular that has not been seen before in Rockhampton,” The Cathedral College Principal, Rob Alexander said.

Eight shows will be presented each night from 7pm.

The free 20-minute production will feature two parts; an eight minute animation from The Nutcracker and a Christmas themed slide show.

Mr Alexander said the Christmas production would attract people of all ages.

He is expecting between 3000 to 4000 people each night.

"We as a parish and the Catholic diocese of Rockhampton were looking to put back into the community and we believe this is going to create a great festive spirit in the city,” Mr Alexander said.

For a map of where to find Christmas lights in Rockhampton and Gracemere, see page 13.