Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moranbah’s David Fuz with Gallen the blue heeler. Mr Fuz said he would support a new dog park in the mining town. Photo: Zizi Averill
Moranbah’s David Fuz with Gallen the blue heeler. Mr Fuz said he would support a new dog park in the mining town. Photo: Zizi Averill
Pets & Animals

Fetching new idea for Moranbah pet owners

Zizi Averill
27th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MY TOWN: EVERY man and his dog could soon have a place to play in Moranbah.

Residents have come together in a petition calling for a dog park to be set up in the mining town.

For David Fuz and his young blue heeler pup, Gallen, the park would be an excellent spot exercise and socialise.

While Mr Fuz said there were a lot of dogs in Moranbah, he was unsure how many of the pooches would be suitable for a park.

With many rural property owners keeping pigging dogs, Mr Fuz said he was not certain pets like one-year-old Gallen would be safe in the same park.

Protect your pets as wild dogs stalk into town

Push to stop poison on people’s doorsteps

Squatter dope farmers targeting cane paddocks

Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Sarah Webb, Moranbah:
Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Sarah Webb, Moranbah: "Hell yes! I'd love a dog park. I've got three dogs, a Great Dane, an doberman and a sausage dog. It would be good for them to socialise somewhere." Photo: Zizi Averill

But demographic changes to the town, including an increased population and family budgets, had changed the town’s dogs, Mr Fuz said.

“Little fluffy things” like poodles and lapdogs were replacing farming dogs, he joked.

“If it’s expensive, you’ll see it in Moranbah.”

Many residents said the dog park could also solve the town’s problem with roaming dogs.

Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Michelle Bosel, Moranbah:
Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Michelle Bosel, Moranbah: "It would be excellent, because you walk around the streets and there are stray dogs out. You don't feel safe to walk around. If they had a closed park then they could run around and socialise." Photo: Zizi Averill

Death row dog given a new life

REVEALED: Pooches go unregistered in this council

Man forced to pay $15K or euthanise beloved dogs

As a part of the Mackay Daily Mercury’s My Town series, Zizi Averill went to Moranbah and Clermont.
As a part of the Mackay Daily Mercury’s My Town series, Zizi Averill went to Moranbah and Clermont.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the problem of domestic dogs being allowed to wander through town was the “initial catalyst” for the council’s review of its pets policy.

“We’re really working hard to enable responsible pet ownership,” Cr Baker said.

Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Andrea Stevens, Moranbah:
Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Andrea Stevens, Moranbah: "Absolutely. All the parks you take them to you have to keep them on a leash which is a waste of time. You want them to run and socialise. A lot of dogs like to socialise so they want to leave, so the get out and roam around Moranbah." Photo: Zizi Averill

She welcomed the petition, saying the dog lover’s campaign could become part of the council’s domestic dog strategy.

The petition was sent to the domestic dog advisory group, who will consider the request.

Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Jason Davis, Moranbah:
Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Jason Davis, Moranbah: "I reckon it would be all right. People would be able to take their dogs to a safe place. I have a multi Shih tzu and a St Bernard, and he needs a lot of exercise." Photo: Zizi Averill
anne baker dog park isaac region isaac regiona council mackay my town series moranbah moranbah park mytown
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment

        premium_icon CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment

        News An Indigenous woman has accused a CQ pub owner of an alleged racist incident involving her two young sons.

        REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

        premium_icon REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

        Crime A breakdown of police data shows exactly where, when and how many drug arrests are...

        Incredibly clever CQ teen lands scholarship at US college

        premium_icon Incredibly clever CQ teen lands scholarship at US college

        Education When Amelia was 4, she could count to 400. By the time she started school, she was...

        Yeppoon Rd upgrade progress

        premium_icon Yeppoon Rd upgrade progress

        News Local politicians have provided an update on plans to upgrade the treacherous...