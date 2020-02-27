Fetching new idea for Moranbah pet owners

Moranbah’s David Fuz with Gallen the blue heeler. Mr Fuz said he would support a new dog park in the mining town. Photo: Zizi Averill

MY TOWN: EVERY man and his dog could soon have a place to play in Moranbah.

Residents have come together in a petition calling for a dog park to be set up in the mining town.

For David Fuz and his young blue heeler pup, Gallen, the park would be an excellent spot exercise and socialise.

While Mr Fuz said there were a lot of dogs in Moranbah, he was unsure how many of the pooches would be suitable for a park.

With many rural property owners keeping pigging dogs, Mr Fuz said he was not certain pets like one-year-old Gallen would be safe in the same park.

Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Sarah Webb, Moranbah: "Hell yes! I'd love a dog park. I've got three dogs, a Great Dane, an doberman and a sausage dog. It would be good for them to socialise somewhere." Photo: Zizi Averill

But demographic changes to the town, including an increased population and family budgets, had changed the town’s dogs, Mr Fuz said.

“Little fluffy things” like poodles and lapdogs were replacing farming dogs, he joked.

“If it’s expensive, you’ll see it in Moranbah.”

Many residents said the dog park could also solve the town’s problem with roaming dogs.

Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Michelle Bosel, Moranbah: "It would be excellent, because you walk around the streets and there are stray dogs out. You don't feel safe to walk around. If they had a closed park then they could run around and socialise." Photo: Zizi Averill

As a part of the Mackay Daily Mercury’s My Town series, Zizi Averill went to Moranbah and Clermont.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the problem of domestic dogs being allowed to wander through town was the “initial catalyst” for the council’s review of its pets policy.

“We’re really working hard to enable responsible pet ownership,” Cr Baker said.

Would you like to see a dog park set up in Moranbah? Andrea Stevens, Moranbah: "Absolutely. All the parks you take them to you have to keep them on a leash which is a waste of time. You want them to run and socialise. A lot of dogs like to socialise so they want to leave, so the get out and roam around Moranbah." Photo: Zizi Averill

She welcomed the petition, saying the dog lover’s campaign could become part of the council’s domestic dog strategy.

The petition was sent to the domestic dog advisory group, who will consider the request.