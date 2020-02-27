Fetching new idea for Moranbah pet owners
MY TOWN: EVERY man and his dog could soon have a place to play in Moranbah.
Residents have come together in a petition calling for a dog park to be set up in the mining town.
For David Fuz and his young blue heeler pup, Gallen, the park would be an excellent spot exercise and socialise.
While Mr Fuz said there were a lot of dogs in Moranbah, he was unsure how many of the pooches would be suitable for a park.
With many rural property owners keeping pigging dogs, Mr Fuz said he was not certain pets like one-year-old Gallen would be safe in the same park.
But demographic changes to the town, including an increased population and family budgets, had changed the town’s dogs, Mr Fuz said.
“Little fluffy things” like poodles and lapdogs were replacing farming dogs, he joked.
“If it’s expensive, you’ll see it in Moranbah.”
Many residents said the dog park could also solve the town’s problem with roaming dogs.
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the problem of domestic dogs being allowed to wander through town was the “initial catalyst” for the council’s review of its pets policy.
“We’re really working hard to enable responsible pet ownership,” Cr Baker said.
She welcomed the petition, saying the dog lover’s campaign could become part of the council’s domestic dog strategy.
The petition was sent to the domestic dog advisory group, who will consider the request.