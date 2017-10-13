Feud fires up: Rocky shopping centre rivals back in court

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has previously said the plan to bring ALDI to Rockhampton had been five years in the making.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has previously said the plan to bring ALDI to Rockhampton had been five years in the making. CONTRIBUTED

OWNERS of Rockhampton's biggest shopping centre are listed to be back in court today in an attempt to block the development of a nearby ALDI store.

Stockland Property Management launched legal action in August with the Planning and Environment Court against the development of a service station, shop, showroom and food and drink outlet.

The proposed development at 337-341 Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue was approved by Rockhampton Regional Council in June.

Mayor Margaret Strelow has previously said the move to bring ALDI to Rockhampton had been five years in the making.

"Probably what's most exciting is that something that our community have been pressuring us for, have been lobbying us for, since 2012 - 2013 is now going to be delivered," Cr Strelow said when ALDI initially announced its intentions to come to Rockhampton in January.

ALDI Property director Brendan Geary, Mayor Strelow and Cr Ellen Smith announce new Rockhampton ALDI stores. Rockhampton Regional Council

Stockland lodged legal action in August in the planning court.

A Stockland's spokesperson has previously said the appeal was based on the view that the application conflicted with the planning scheme Strategic Framework, Zone and Zone Precinct Provisions of the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015.

"In our view, the development has also not appropriately addressed a number of local impacts including catering for adequate parking or pedestrian walkways," the spokesperson said.

In their legal submission, Stockland also claimed the "scale and form of the development is not appropriate for the location, based on its proximity to an established major centre that is located adjacent to the proposal across Moores Creek Rd".

It said the development application, which was not accompanied by an economist's report, did not demonstrate that the intended role or successful functioning of higher order centres is not compromised.

It also said the shop component of the proposed development, comprising the supermarket, had an area of 1950sqm, which was almost quadruple the gross floor area stipulated in the relevant assessment benchmark.

The case is listed for a directions hearing in Brisbane today.