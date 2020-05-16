Menu
Rockhampton residents lining up outside Rockhampton Base Hospital for COVID-19 testing.
Health

Fever clinic development at Rocky Base Hospital

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 9:50 AM
TENTS have been erected and a car line up area has been marked as Rockhampton Base Hospital prepares for a spike in COVID-19 testing.

While the testing facility has been operational for weeks, the infrastructure was only yesterday commenced.

It is understood the development comes in response to yesterday’s news of a nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre testing positive to COVID-19.

Hospital staff are co-ordinating the increase in testing following yesterday’s news.
The fever clinic is accessible by Canning Street.

A witness said around 8 cars were already in line before 10am this morning.

covid-19 testing fever clinics rockhampton base hospital
