Fever clinic development at Rocky Base Hospital
TENTS have been erected and a car line up area has been marked as Rockhampton Base Hospital prepares for a spike in COVID-19 testing.
While the testing facility has been operational for weeks, the infrastructure was only yesterday commenced.
It is understood the development comes in response to yesterday’s news of a nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre testing positive to COVID-19.
The fever clinic is accessible by Canning Street.
A witness said around 8 cars were already in line before 10am this morning.