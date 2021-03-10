Menu
Mayor Tony Williams at Alexandra Street.
Fewer delays expected as Rocky roadworks completed

Timothy Cox
10th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
Residents can now expect a better driving experience with fewer delays along Alexandra Street with the final stage of reconstruction works completed.

Rockhampton Regional Council finished the reconstruction works, which were carried out in three phases, at the end of February.

Mayor Tony Williams said the road was “well and truly in need of repairs”, and now required less long-term.

He said that meant fewer disruptions for drivers.

“We have done a lot of work on Alexandra Street over the last few years to bring it up to the high standard that is needed for a highly-trafficked road such as this one,” Cr Williams said.

“Prior to the works, Alexandra Street required almost constant maintenance to keep it in an operational state.

“Now that the works have finished, there will be no need for the ongoing maintenance as previously required, which is great news for drivers and residents.”

Division 7 Councillor Donna Kirkland said although some delays were required during the works, the end result was worth it.

“We understand that there have been some delays throughout the works, however there is no doubt that the project was very much necessary in order for the road to operate,” she said.

“Stage three of the reconstruction involved rebuilding pavement, drainage improvements, traffic light modifications, asphalt overlay, as well as new centre medians and planting.

“If we didn’t do these works we would have needed to keep patching up bits of the road in an attempt to save it, which would have resulted in even longer delays and more money in the long run.”

