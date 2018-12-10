Menu
Chris McPherson Nursing Director, Dr Eugene Ma, Dr Ashleigh Hennessey, Acting Executive Director Andrew Jarvis and Director of Medicine Thin Han open the rheumatism outreach clinic at Rockhampton Hospital. Jann Houley
Fewer patients in pain will face travel for treatment

by Jann Houley
10th Dec 2018 3:00 PM
SOME locals suffering from debilitating rheumatoid conditions will no longer face the "stressful and expensive” long haul to Brisbane for specialist appointments.

Rockhampton Hospital launched its latest outreach clinic yesterday with cake and thirteen outpatient appointments.

The State Government's clinical excellence funding provides for a Brisbane-based specialist to fly to Rockhampton once a month and for the employment of a local GP registrar who will specialise in the field.

The hospital's acting executive director, Andrew Jarvis, said the clinic will allow patients to access help more quickly and upskill GPS to improve their primary care.

Rheumatic diseases are commonly associated with pain, inflammation and lack of motion in the joints, such as arthritis, but also involve problems in organs such as the lungs and kidneys.

"Even small children are afflicted with autoimmune conditions,” said Dr Eugene Mar, the registrar who trains at the hospital each Monday.

After months of planning, the clinic began this morning as Dr Ashleigh Hennessey conducted her first face-to-face assessments with local outpatients.

She will continue to consult with them, over each month, via video conferencing facilities which allow clinicians "at both ends” to keep up with cases.

"Once a month is not enough to keep up with the current demand,” said the specialist who looks forward to seeing more of her sister who lives locally.

"But it will certainly reduce the stress and expense for patients who have previously had to travel all the way to Brisbane for a 15-minute appointment.”

The hospital confirmed it has plans to conduct Rockhampton-based outreach clinics in many other areas such as neurology, dermatology, endocrinology and respiratory conditions as it "builds and expands” to meet local demand for quality health outcomes.

