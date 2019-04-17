Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Only 266 residents have taken advantage of the free PFAS blood testing since the Svensson Heights drinking water was found contaminated.
Only 266 residents have taken advantage of the free PFAS blood testing since the Svensson Heights drinking water was found contaminated. Contributed
News

Fewer than one in 10 took PFAS blood test

Emma Reid
by
17th Apr 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY 266 residents took the opportunity to have their blood checked for free it's been revealed, 12 months after the discovery that Svensson Heights was contaminated with PFAS.

At the time Queensland Health offered a free, voluntary blood test for levels per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

Only 266 of 3203 Svensson Heights residents took the opportunity, a Wide Bay Public Health Unit spokesman said.

"None of these results have showed any significant levels of PFAS, which is reassuring for people, many of whom have lived in the Svensson Heights area for several years," he said.

"There have been no new requests since August 2018."

The spokesman said that since the PFAS event, Bundy's reticulated water supply continued to be regularly tested for PFAS and results consistently showed levels within Australian guidelines.

"The last routine PFAS sample was collected on April 2 this year," he said.

In October, PFAS was also found in waterways around Bundy, and seafood samples from Ship Creek returned levels of PFAS that exceeded guidelines.

blood test bundaberg pfas queensland health svensson heights
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Police speak to neighbours about man found dead at home

    premium_icon Police speak to neighbours about man found dead at home

    Crime The man was found with facial injuries and his death is being treated as suspicious.

    Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    premium_icon Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    News He's been in Australia 38 years, but he isn't Aussie enough it seems

    Shock number of kids seeking drug and booze help

    premium_icon Shock number of kids seeking drug and booze help

    News Kids as young as 10 seeking help for drug and alcohol abuse

    Man winched from island during family holiday

    premium_icon Man winched from island during family holiday

    News The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital