Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
They are one of the most popular teams in Australian sport but a jersey gaffe has left the Matildas red-faced and fans outraged.
They are one of the most popular teams in Australian sport but a jersey gaffe has left the Matildas red-faced and fans outraged.
Soccer

‘Fiasco’: Outrage over bizarre Matildas gaffe

by Joe Barton
19th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Matildas fans have been left fuming following the release of Australia's new home and away kits, with the nation's female fans left out in the cold.

The new jerseys, which are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester from plastic bottles, were launched by Nike and Football Federation Australia on Thursday to much fanfare.

But, it seems, not all are as thrilled about the announcement. And, unfortunately, they include some of the most passionate fans of one of Australia's most popular teams.

Watch live coverage from every round of Carabao Cup with beIN Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

 

 

 

 

On Friday, the Matildas caused a social media stir when they revealed the green away jersey - modelled at the launch by outstanding young defender Ellie Carpenter, and described by Nike as being "a fresh water jersey, fresh water socks and deep obsidian shorts" - wouldn't be made available for sale in women's sizes.

In response to a query about why the women's away jersey couldn't be found for sale, the Matildas' official Twitter account explained that "unfortunately, the new national teams away kit will not be available in women's sizes."

Community Newsletter SignUp

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure supporters that this will be rectified for the next kit release due in 2022."

The traditional gold home jersey is available for purchase in both men's and women's sizes.

Matildas star Elise Kellond-Knight described the oversight as "a fairly significant problem" - a message posted along with a monkey emoji used to express embarrassment.

Youth sizes are also currently unavailable, although they are expected to be for sale shortly.

Speaking at the jersey launch, Matildas captain and Chelsea FC striker Sam Kerr was delighted with the jerseys.

"We always say 'look good, feel good, play good'," Kerr said.

 

Originally published as 'Fiasco': Outrage over bizarre Matildas gaffe

editors picks matildas soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after car crashes outside servo

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after car crashes outside servo

        Breaking Ergon Energy required ‘urgently’ after incident occurs only metres from a petrol station.

        IMPOSTOR: Rocky police hunt fake cop car

        Premium Content IMPOSTOR: Rocky police hunt fake cop car

        News The suspect vehicle, with fake police lights, was seen running a red light on the...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘One Nation will never be in power’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘One Nation will never be in power’

        News Letters to the editor and cartoonist Harry Bruce’s view.

        MISSING: Have you seen these two men?

        Premium Content MISSING: Have you seen these two men?

        News Rockhampton police are calling for public assistance in the search for two men...