Fielder a favourite for weekend rodeo against state's best

BULL RIDING: Central Queensland rider Brady Fielder will start out as a favourite for the open bull ride at the Gargett Rodeo on Saturday.

A large contingent of Australian Professional Rodeo Association members from Central and North Queensland will compete in the Mackay area-based event.

Fielder was the only rider to make time on two bulls last season on his way to winning the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals.

Queensland cowboys Sonny Schafferius and Jared Borghero have a strong chance of earning places this weekend.

Fielder has drawn the bull Gangatino, Borghero will be aiming to ride Brumby's Price for eight seconds and Schafferius has drawn Mixed Culture.

In the saddle bronc ride, Cameron Webster will make the long trip from Wandoan to Gargett in quest of championship points.

Ben Hall drew the horse Chux Deluxe. He will travel from southern New South Wales to compete in the bareback bronc ride.

After 11 rodeos in the eastern states on the Easter weekend, action is a little slower this weekend with the Gargett Rodeo and the Moree Show Rodeo in north west New South Wales.

New South Wales rider Cody Angland will compete at Moree on Friday night and then travel almost 1200km on Saturday to compete at Gargett.

The top 15 in each APRA event will qualify for the national finals later this year.

With riders taking points from their pro tour performances into the finals, the riders near the top of the standings will have the best chance at the finals.

There are 23 riders in the barrel race at Gargett led by 2017 all around cowgirl winner Ellysa Kenny.

More than a year after her open win, Kenny is still eligible to compete in the juniors so will compete in open and junior barrel races this weekend.

Some of her toughest opposition will come from Emerald rider Leanne Caban.