Top prices expected at CQLX Droughtmaster Sale

The Elders team in action at least year's Droughtmaster National Bull Sale

A THRIVING beef industry powered by fierce herd rebuilding demand, along with an impressive lineup of sires to be offered, has created significant buzz around the 2020 National Droughtmaster Sale next week.

Elders Rockhampton's Robert Murray said interest and enquires for the auction, to be held at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) from September 15 to 16, were running high.

"If you look through the catalogue, and closely examine the breeding lines, you can see the money people have spent on their genetics over the years starting to filter through," Mr Murray said.

"What we are witnessing this bull-selling season is a reflection of what people have invested in, and persevered with through the drought, to achieve a superb end product.

"Breeders' planning and persistence has well and truly paid off. The lineup of bulls is unbelievable."

Close to 500 head will go under the hammer at the sale, including a number of feature lots from some of Australia's pre-eminent Droughtmaster studs.

Last year's auction made news headlines when Billabong Hendrix 8546 was knocked down for $100,000, a dizzy height Mr Murray believed could be mirrored this sale.

"This whole year, all the stud sales I have been to have had above average clearance rates and high sale averages," Mr Murray said.

"With the price of cattle sitting where it is at the moment, it's a good time to be in the beef industry."

The National Droughtmaster Sale each year attracted elite breeders who chased premium genetics for stud use, as well as a range of commercial bulls suitable for all operations.

Mr Murray said buyers would head to the sale armed with information on the specific traits available to suit their herd requirements.

"CQLX has all the data on its website, and many vendors have videos and photos on Facebook and YouTube of the bulls they have on offer," Mr Murray said.

Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, CQLX was well-prepared to welcome vendors and buyers under COVID-19 restrictions to provide potential bidders with plenty of time to closely inspect all lots prior to sale.

RLX Northern Operations Manager Gavin Tickle said one-way foot traffic in the channels for buyers would ensure social distancing requirements were maintained during cattle inspections.

"Multiple screens have been installed at the facility, so attendees will be able to view the auction from different areas across the CQLX site," Mr Tickle said.

"Our café and bar will also be operating under the latest COVID-19 requirements."

