Fierce opposition rails against Labor's land clearing plan

LAND ANGER: Queensland farmers voiced their discontent with Queensland's vegetation management laws at an AgForce protest against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in May.

LABOR'S plan to take Queensland's divisive vegetation management laws to a national level has set off alarm bells within the land sector.

Agforce Qld yesterday described the plan as potentially catastrophic for the sustainability of farming and for long-term landscape health.

Senior policy adivisor, Greg Leach said Queensland's laws limited what farmers could or couldn't do on their own land with harsh penalties for non-compliance.

He said it encouraged mediocrity rather than supporting innovation and good management.

SPEAKING OUT: AgForce Queensland Senior Policy Advisor Greg Leach spoke out about federal Labor's plan to modify Australia's vegetation management laws. Contributed

For 20 years, AgForce had fought to remove the Vegetation Management Act, which Mr Leach regarded as ideologically and politically motivated and "patently unfair for land managers, stripping them of their management rights without compensation”.

He said the environmental consequence of the VMA was a thickening and spreading of vegetation, outgrowing the 300,000 hectares or 0.05 per cent of vegetation was cleared in Queensland annually.

"Without adequate backing by good science, it will be a fundamentally flawed approach to managing Australian landscapes that need to be managed,” he said.

Queensland's Vegetation Management Act, approved last May, removed land holders' ability to obtain clearing permits for high value and irrigated agriculture.

Since then the has attracted significant opposition.

On Monday Shadow Environment Minister Mark Butler unveiled Labor's climate change policy, which contained a plan to bring broad-scale land clearing under control.

"Where states properly regulate land clearing, such as in Queensland, Labor will take no action,” Mr Butler said.

The suggestion of a Queensland-style clamp down on land clearing across the nation incensed the Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan, who said Queensland's law left farmers unable to feed their cattle and made bushfires worse.

MULGA FEED: AgForce is calling for a rethink of the vegetation laws preventing farmers from feeding their cattle during the drought by pushing over mulga trees. Contributed

"If you thought the vegan activists uploading farmers addresses to the internet were bad, imagine a Labor Government using highly specialised satellites to spy on farmers cutting down trees,” Senator Canavan said.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said he wanted Labor to demonstrate carbon gains from banning vegetation management and to compensate farmers for their carbon gains.