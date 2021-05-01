Menu
Weather To Watch
News

Fierce storm cell dumps 88mm across southeast

by Tanya French
1st May 2021 6:35 AM
An intense rain band bringing heavy falls has smashed southeast Queensland with up to 88mm overnight.

The Sunshine Coast is being hardest hit by the fierce cell, which continues to hover over the region, with Bundilla recording 88mm, Upper Doonan 87mm and Coolum 68mm.

The Gold Coast has also copped periods of heavy falls with up to 49mm on the northern end of the city at Monterey Keys and 43mm in the hinterland at Upper Springbrook.

Brisbane largely avoided the heaviest falls, recording between 10-20mm.

The rain is set to continue into Saturday with up to 60mm predicted for the Sunshine Coast, 30mm for the Gold Coast and 25mm for Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns there will be moderate to locally heavy falls across Saturday, most likely during the morning, with a chance of thunderstorms also developing.

Showers are forecast to stick around for the long weekend with up to 35mm expected across parts of the southeast on Sunday and another 10mm on Monday.

RAINFALL SINCE 9AM FRIDAY:

- Bundilla: 88mm

- Upper Doonan: 87mm

- Coolum: 68mm

- Kippa Ring: 68mm

- Sunshine Coast Airport 60mm

- Bribie Island: 56mm

- Moreton Island: 49mm

- Monterey Keys: 45mm

- Upper Springbrook: 43mm

- Molendinar: 39mm

- Gold Coast Seaway: 23mm

- Brisbane 17mm

Originally published as Fierce storm cell dumps 88mm across southeast

