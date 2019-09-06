Fiery Friday tipped for CQ as crews battle current fires

FIRES RAGE: Dee-Anne Emblem captured this amazing night image of the bushfire which continues to burn on the Capricorn Coast.

FIRE conditions are expected to deteriorate today, especially around the southern and western areas, creating challenging conditions for CQ firefighters already weary from a busy week fighting bushfires.

An extreme fire warning was issued for the Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs Granite Belt with a severe warning issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett areas neighbouring Capricornia.

The warning is due to the fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds which are expected to bring hot, dry conditions across the warning area today with a fresh and gusty southwesterly wind change expected to move across the southern interior during the afternoon and evening.

FIRE DANGER: ??The Bureau of Meteorology Daily Fire Danger Rating predicts an escalating bushfire threat on Friday. Rural Fire Service

Capricornia with its very high fire danger (which it has maintained all week), is expected to be spared the brunt of the bushfires.

The temperature soared to a maximum of 34°C yesterday in Rockhampton, with the city shrouded in smoke haze in the early evening and ash reportedly falling at the Oceania Cup hockey games.

Firefighters kept tabs on the three major bushfires at Coowonga (east of Rockhampton), The Caves (north of Rockhampton) and Farnborough (north of Yeppoon).

This fire at Farnborough has been burning for days. Dee-Anne Emblem

Coowonga fire: At 1.05pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on the scene at a bushfire burning north of Coowoonga Rd between Ranglewood Rd and Hoys Rd, Coowonga.

This fire is burning within containment lines.

Firefighters will continue to monitor and strengthen containment lines throughout the day.

There is no threat to property at this time, but residents may be affected by smoke.

The Caves fire: At 11.45am, QFES crews were continuing to monitor a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Barmoya Rd and Gunder Rd, The Caves.

BUSHFIRE RETURNS: Rural Fire Fighters worked hard yesterday to contain a bushfire at The Caves. (2018 FILE PHOTO) Allan Reinikka ROK291118afirecav

The fire is currently contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the blaze throughout the day. Smoke may affect surrounding areas.

Farnborough fire: At 11.45am, QFES crews were continuing to monitor a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Farnborough Rd and Woodwind Valley Rd, Farnborough. This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time.

BUSHFIRES: Locals have submitted amazing images of the bushfires raging around the Capricorn Coast over the past few days. Sally Wheeler

Around 3pm, the fire warning was removed but was reinstated another hour later.

Residents in proximity to the fires were asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.