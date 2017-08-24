Fiery response to 'Grey Nomad' free camping gripe

PASSIONATE debate has erupted on social media today after a touring couple from Victoria told The Morning Bulletin they wouldn't return to Yeppoon due to the lack of free camping facilities.

Grey Nomads Gail and Ian Roche from Melbourne say they left Yeppoon with a sour taste in their mouth after they were forced to spend the night on their boat in Rosslyn Bay Harbour after countless signs around Yeppoon banning camping and overnight stays in public places deterred them from the coastal town.

While many readers have jumped to the defence of Yeppoon 'no free camping' stance, others have shared their free camping experiences and called for more free camping facilities on the Capricorn Coast.

Here's what some of our readers had to say: