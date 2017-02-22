FIFO battle: Rockhampton Mayor responds to Townsville attack

BIG PLAYER: An Antonov-124-100 lands at Rockhampton Airport. The airport is a key part of Rockhampton's push to be the FIFO hub for Adani's Carmichael Mine.

MAYOR Margaret Strelow has waved away attempts by Townsville to undermine Rockhampton's bid to secure the Adani mine FIFO hub.

The Townsville Bulletin reports flooding problems at Rockhampton Airport could hamper the region's FIFO push.

The northern newspaper says as well as the airport flooding concerns, a new report also claims that Townsville has twice Rockhampton's worker skill base.

Rockhampton and Townsville have both been shortlisted by Adani to be the FIFO base for its Carmichael Mine operation.

Townsville mayor Jenny Hill said her council would use a report by AEC Group as a part of its campaign to win Adani's FIFO base and thousands of jobs with it.

The report, commissioned by Townsville City Council, details the workforce capabilities between the two cities and outlines the advantages that make Townsville the preferred option.

"The power of this report is that it shows Townsville has almost 9000 available workers, more than double the number in the Rockhampton region,” she said.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow (pictured below) was yesterday keen to avoid a petty tit-for-tat with her Townsville counterpart.

"We believe our bid presents the better business case,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have already addressed the issues raised by the Townsville media in our own bid documents.

"It is not appropriate or helpful to battle it out in the media, city against city.

"This is not a blood sport to win short term political approval.

"The result is far too important to families in both cities who are trying to keep their homes and to feed their children.

"It would be far better if we were to work together to make sure the Adani mine gets through its last hurdles.”

