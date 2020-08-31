Fifth drink driving conviction in 5 years for truck driver

A MOTORIST convicted of drink driving four times in the past five years was busted driving a truck while disqualified and had a blood-alcohol content reading of .09.

Steven Wayne Dixson, 37, pleaded guilty on August 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified and one of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Dixson was intercepted driving a truck on the Burnett Hwy at Gracemere at 5.18pm on March 17.

He said Dixson had been disqualified from driving by a court until November 18, 2021.

Mr Fox said Dixson told police he was dropping off a machine and on his way to pick up his children.

He said Dixson had a BAC of .09.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said his client was a senior operator and supervisor at his workplace and was not required to drive, but was helping out his boss on this day.

He said Dixson had a workplace accident in 2014 where a palm tree fell on him and broke 14 of his bones.

“He had to learn how to walk again,” Mr Blackburn said.

He said Dixson’s weight ballooned to 140kgs and had a gastric sleeve implanted.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Dixson had been caught drink driving four times in the past five years with the last BAC being .225.

Mr Blackburn said on that occasion, his client had been sleeping in his car with the keys in his possession, rather than get a motel room for the night.

He said since the March incident, Dixson had been seeing a psychologist about his alcohol issues.

Mr Blackburn said the father of four turned to alcohol after separating from his long-term partner in 2016.

Ms Beckinsale said it was “just unbelievable you would put your liberty at risk by driving while disqualified” and while over the legal alcohol limit.

“People do got to jail for disqualified driving and drink driving,” she warned.

“And here is a double barrel.”

Ms Beckinsale disqualified Dixson from driving for a further three years, ordered him to 18 months probation and fined $1000. Convictions were recorded.