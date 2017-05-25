Fifth-generational cattle producer's new position

Rockhampton businesswoman and entrepreneur Patrice Brown has recently been appointed to the Queensland Premier's Business Advisory Council.

PROMINENT Rockhampton businesswoman and entrepreneur Patrice Brown was recently appointed to the Queensland Premier's Business Advisory Council.

Ms Brown is a Corporate Environmental Advisor with 30 years of experience in environmental impact assessments and environmental management in a range of sectors.

In 2004, she successfully established CQG Consulting as one of regional Queensland's leading environmental, planning and engineering consultancies, with staff in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Brisbane and Mackay.

She is also a co-founder of two start-ups and is actively encouraging entrepreneurs across regional Queensland to have a go.

A fifth-generation local and a cattle producer, Ms Brown is also renowned for her passion for regional Queensland and advocacy for the protection of environmental and cultural values and land rights.

Along with this, Ms Brown also serves as a member of the CQUniversity Council, is a non-executive director of the Gladstone Area Water Board and a member of the Fitzroy River Health Partnership Management Committee. She has previously served on a number of other State, Federal and not-for-profit boards.

Her new appointment to the Premier's Business Advisory Council will see her working alongside other well-known business leaders from across the state to drive innovation, identify opportunities for business growth and encourage investment in Queensland.

Ms Brown explained that her new appointment would help in allowing regional voices to be heard when it comes to business development, environmental protection and economic growth in the regions, especially in Central Queensland.

"I am really excited about this new opportunity and being able to represent regional business owners, particularly woman,” she said.

"We punch above our weight locally; in fact, the majority of small businesses in Rockhampton are owned by women.

"We hold senior roles in education, policing and health, our three levels of government are led by women and many of the cattle properties in this region are run by women.”

Ms Brown's latest appointment also comes on the back of her being awarded the 2016 Telstra Queensland Business Woman of the Year Award in the Entrepreneur Category and the Forty Callis Award for contribution to growth in the Gladstone region.

Ms Brown is also a CQUniversity Alumnus who holds qualifications in Chemistry, Engineering and Business and she is pleased to advise that her daughter has recently enrolled at the university to carry on the tradition.