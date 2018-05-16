Fifth SUP title for Councillor Pat

SURFING COUNCILLOR: Pat Eastwood took home his 5th title in the Queensland SUP competition.

PAT Eastwood night be knuckling down now with his new commitments as a Livingstone Councillor but that didn't stop him pursuing his first love, surfing, bringing home the Queensland Stand-up Paddle Board title for the fifth time.

Pat travelled to Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast on the May Day weekend with fellow passionate surfer Leo Day, who at just 14 is keen to follow in mentor Pat's footsteps.

The Titles were held in challenging waves and blustery conditions in about a metre of swell but that didn't deter Pat.

He said the shore break was treacherous so it was best if a wave was ridden all the way to shore to run around and jump back off the rocks.

"I found that quite challenging as in my new role as a councillor I've been sitting around in quite a few meetings and probably over indulged in the odd morning tea,” Pat said.

"During the event I surfed pretty well and during my semi-final clocked up the best single wave score I've ever achieved in any comp of a 9.5 out of 10.

"I was very pleased with that wave, which I caught just before the final buzzer.”

Pat said the final was a tough affair that the photos don't attest to as he got caught inside the break halfway through and couldn't get back out as he watched wave after wave being ridden by his competitors.

"Fortunately I had done enough on the waves I had ridden to bring home the win and what is my 5th consecutive title in the over-50's division.

"The challenge is now to take it to the next level and win the Aussies on the Gold Coast in November.

"Last year I placed third and won the title back in 2016.”

Pat said young Leo was very excited about the weekend and watching the competition had him fired up to go to the next level in his surfing.

"It was Leo's first real surf trip and he was very excited. We also got to surf from Noosa all the way down to Caloundra,” he said.

"During the trip, Leo caught his best wave at Noosa River mouth and also had his worst wipe-out at Moffatt's Reef Caloundra.”

Sea Q Board Riders have a new committee and a fresh start and will be having their sign-on day between 8am-noon on Sunday, May 20 at the 'Big Dune' on Farnborough Beach

Pat said the club welcomes new and old members to come along. The club is for surfers of all abilities. Sea Q Board Riders have had juniors compete at the Noosa Festival of Surfing and some have represented Queensland at Nationals.