Subscribe Digital Edition
Fifth time in court for drug offences

Kerri-Anne Mesner
2nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN busted with a mobile suspected to have been used in a drug crime had been before the court previously for drug offences four times.

Joel Anthony Huggett, 32, pleaded guilty on September 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to a charge for possessing the phone.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Huggett and a female associate about 2pm on August 25 with a Samsung phone sitting near them.

He said when police asked for the phone to be unlocked, the female pointed towards Huggett.

Sgt Janes said there were many messages about drugs found on the phone.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client was an unemployed carpenter.

Magistrate Cameron Press said this was the fifth time Huggett had been before the court for drug offences.

Huggett was placed on a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded.

rockhampton drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

