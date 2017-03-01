Construction of $29 million Yeppoon Lagoon Pool begins

CREEK BANK RESTORATIONS: Mayor Bill Ludwig with project managers James Gallagher and Joel Coates as council crews carry out stabilisation and erosion control works at Fig Tree Creek.

CONSTRUCTION paving the way for a Lagoon Pool Precinct in Yeppoon is now underway with council crews carrying out stabilisation and erosion control works at Fig Tree Creek.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the currents works including the stabilisation of the creek bank, replanting of mangroves and native trees as well as construction of a protecting revetment wall are due to be completed by the end of March.

"A combination of extreme weather events has exacerbated erosion issues at this site and these works will stabilise the banks and restore the vegetation prior to the next stage of the Foreshore Revitalisation getting underway," Mayor Ludwig said.

"The detailed design for the Lagoon is virtually completed and will feature landscaping, tree plantings, shade structures, shallow wading areas for small children and a horizon outlook, which will all blend with the site and provide a great interface with the natural beachfront."

Artist's impression of Yeppoon Foreshore lagoon. Photo contributed. Photo contributed ROK220416lagoo

State member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was pleased to see the site getting ready and was looking forward to construction on the Lagoon starting.

"The Queensland Government is proud to support this game-changing project for Yeppoon which will have huge benefits for the local economy for years to come," Ms Lauga said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the Fig Tree Creek revetment wall will pave the way for the next exciting stage of the Yeppoon Foreshore.

Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project TCL

"These works are an important step before construction begins on the Lagoon which is going to be a fantastic resource not only for the community but for the whole region," Ms Landry said.

The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 and 5) is a $53 million project jointly funded with the Australian Government contributing $10 million, the Queensland Government contributing $29 million, and Livingstone Shire Council contributing $14 million.