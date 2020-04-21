Fight for fair fuel prices

HIGH fuel prices continue to hit the hip pocket for Central Queenslanders, with Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry saying enough is enough as she fights to get a better deal for the region.

Ms Landry said fuel retailers need to do the right thing and pass on savings from plummeting world oil prices to consumers.

“Motorists are being slugged with prices way above what they should be paying,” Ms Landry said.

“In early January, there was a decline in the price of crude oil and refined petrol and sharp falls in crude oil prices were seen in early March as well.

“I understand international refined petrol prices usually take between one and two weeks to be reflected in retail petrol prices in the larger capital cities, but this takes longer to reach regional areas.

“As Australian petrol prices are primarily determined by international crude oil and refined petrol prices, we should have experienced a sustained decrease in fuel and with everything else being equal, lower petrol prices at the bowser.”

Ms Landry said in parts of southeast Queensland, fuel prices have been as low as 97 cents per litre.

“According to RACQ’s Fair Fuel Price, fuel prices in Rockhampton and region should be on par with what is being sold in Brisbane, however, fuel prices in our region remain as high as $1.47 per litre,” she said.

“While I commend the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for their commitment to name and shame companies who do not pass the savings onto regional motorists, more needs to be done to ensure regional communities experience the same price savings as metropolitan areas in southeast Queensland.

“During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Central Queensland economy needs all the assistance it can get, and lower world oil prices are one of the few positives but we have not seen this follow through to regional areas.

“I have written letters to the ACCC and I have sent detailed cost breakdown of fuel prices in CQ to the Energy Minister so he can look into instigating a formal direction to the ACCC.”

If you are aware of price gouging being done, you can also submit a complaint to the ACCC at www.accc.gov.au.