Fight for Rocky residents' disaster money

ROCKHAMPTON MP Bill Byrne is hoping flood-affected residents will this afternoon be given a crystal clear picture of financial assistance available to them.

A State Government disaster recovery hub will tomorrow morning open at the Rockhampton Showgrounds' James Lawrence Pavilion, but Mr Byrne said he didn't want a repeat of the extensive queues for financial assistance seen after Cyclone Marcia.

Mr Byrne said he had in recent days been focused on making sure higher levels of government knew the importance of accurate and openly available information about Category B financial assistance for flood victims.

He was hopefully that level of funding may even be officially activated this afternoon.

Mr Byrne said there was an argument the funding couldn't be activated until the full extent of the damage was known, but he believed modelling was accurate enough to gauge how many homes would be inundated.

While the predicted impact could be less than expected, Mr Byrne said he saw no reason not to activate the funding today.

When that activation becomes official, Mr Byrne said he wanted to make sure the information was widely available to the public so people who were not eligible did not waste time queuing only to be turned away.

