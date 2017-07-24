Fight for Rossyln Bay's last remaining green space latest

Local environmentalists wanted to see the parcel of land located at the northern end of Vin E Jones Drive, Rosslyn Bay, behind the service station be kept as parkland rather than car parking. g. Pictured is the red outlines show the existing carpark at Rosslyn Bay (35,000m sq), the yellow outline shows the block of green land that is proposed to be turned into a car park (3886m sq).

A FIGHT to preserve the last remaining parkland at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour has secured a small win.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) plan to develop the 3886m sq parcel to "service the growing public demand for boat-launching facilities”.

Aerial view of the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour, where the Department of Transport and Main Roads plan to develop extra parking spaces. Contributed

The department's Material Change of Use became a contentious issue for local environmentalists who believe the land, located behind the service station, should be preserved as public green space for visitors, walkers and cyclists.

Ian Herbert had previously told The Morning Bulletin he believed the development wouldn't address the core issue, that more boat ramps were required on the Capricorn Coast.

Local environmentalist Ian Herbert on the parcel of land at Rosslyn Bay which it is proposed will be made into a carpark. Chris Ison ROK170317cland2

The Livingstone Shire Council has no objection to the MCU, which was listed for discussion in closed session during their July 4 meeting.

While council is bound to keep tight-lipped, it appears the site will still be developed, but a small portion will remain green.

"Following the public notification period for the MCU and Operational Works Application, 10 car parks were removed to allow for more than 140m sq of landscaped area, in line with public feedback,” council advised.

"The proposed 33 trailer parking spaces remain unchanged.”

The land was transferred from Department of Natural Resources and Mines to TMR in May 2016.

The state-owned land first became the point of correspondence between the Herberts, TMR, Brittany Lauga MP and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig in early November 2015 when a group of community volunteers planted a considerable number of trees to beautify the block.

The total 40,000m sq area currently has 240 trailer and 360 car parks on site.