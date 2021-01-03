Menu
Police are investigating after a fight broke out in The Range on Sunday morning.
Crime

Fight leaves two in hospital, police investigating

Timothy Cox
3rd Jan 2021 11:19 AM
Police and paramedics were called to Cousins Street and West Street on Sunday morning in response to a fight.

Multiple calls were made to Triple-0 before 2am about the brawl.

Ambulances arrived at the scene at 1.57am to treat two men in their 20s.

One patient had chest pain and the other facial injuries; both were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

Nobody has been charged in relation to the incident and police investigations continue.

