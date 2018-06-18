Fight not over yet for anti-cashless debit card activists

CARD FIGHT: Opponents of the proposed cashless welfare debit card make a statement on Boat Harbour Drive in Hervey Bay.

CARD FIGHT: Opponents of the proposed cashless welfare debit card make a statement on Boat Harbour Drive in Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

FOR Kathryn Wilkes, the community's fight against the cashless debit card is far from over.

Ms Wilkes was one of 25 people lining Boat Harbour Dr on Saturday protesting against the controversial card's rollout in Hinkler.

The Hervey Bay woman, who has been a vocal critic of the card's proposed rollout, said the protest demonstrated there was a clear opposition within the community to the program.

"The rollout isn't a forgone conclusion, as it's still got to go back through the Senate," Ms Wilkes said.

"But this is part of our ongoing fight to oppose it."

The Cashless Debit Card cannot be used to buy alcohol or gambling products and limits cash withdrawals to 20 per cent of a welfare payment.

It has been proposed as a way to break welfare dependency in the region.