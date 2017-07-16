Fight over cleaning fish bowl goes way too far

A MAN threw the contents of a fish bowl over an 11-year-old girl and his partner after an alcohol-fuelled argument erupted because the child was taking days to clean the bowl.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance and one of breaching a domestic violence order in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court earlier this month.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said police were called to a Zilzie Bay residence on March 29 and located the defendant in the back yard, highly intoxicated and abusive towards the victims.

"Several neighbours came out to see what all the yelling was about," he said.

Snr Cons Janes said the partner picked the man up about 5.30pm from Emu Park.

It was alleged he had been drinking at the RSL all day, but the man's defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client had been at the library enquiring about what qualifications he needed to update to get back to working as a merchant seaman.

It was agreed the man and his partner were drinking prior to an argument erupting.

The court heard part of the argument centred around a fish bowl in the bathroom.

"The daughter had been cleaning it for two or three days," Mrs Madden said.

"On this night, he told her to remove it."

Magistrate Cameron Press, during sentencing, commented about the impact of the night on the child including having the contents of the fish bowl poured over her and her mother.

"It must have been traumatic for that child," he said.

Snr Cons Janes said during the incident, the man had slammed the girl up against the wall and told her 'not to cross him'.

He said the defendant also smashed the fish bowl on the ground.

The child was not injured.

Mr Press sentenced the man to a 12-month prison term, declaring 100 days presentence custody and setting a parole release date of July 27.