FIGHT PRIZE: Win tickets to see Horn take on Pacquiao

IT'S the fight of the century - or so boxing promoters are calling it -- and now you and a friend could be at Suncorp Stadium to see the Battle of Brisbane on Sunday, July 2.

You will also win a $2000 travel voucher.

Pacquiao is one of the best credentialed fighters to have ever fought here, and already about 45,000 of the 55,000 seats for the event have been sold.

There's even talk boxing greats Roberto Duran and Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns will be ringside in Brisbane to hopefully see the Hornet sting the Pacman.

Jeff Horn looked sharp at his final sparring session and he's ready to go for his WBO world welterweight title shot.

"If I win this I will have achieved my goal of winning a world title," he said. He would be fighting for all of Queensland and urged fans to get behind him.

