Fight with partner over money leads to more financial woes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
22nd Sep 2020 6:00 PM
HE HAD a fight with his partner which left him out of pocket $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Reece James Gleeson, 27, pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police intercepted Gleeson on Gordon St at 7.35pm on March 10.

He said Gleeson told police he had fought with his partner and decided to drive away from the situation.

Gleeson was one to two weeks away from the end of the court ordered disqualification period, his lawyer Brian McGowran said.

He said his client had worked as a support worker, driving people around.

Mr McGowran said the fight had been about financial stress.

“He vehemently regrets driving,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

