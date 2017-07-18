Fighting back: Yeppoon businesses band together

Jesse, Sarah and Andrew James owners of Jam Factory Yeppoon who encourage the town to support their local businesses

TO passers by, Yeppoon's Main St may look emptier than usual.

The closure of several businesses on James St has caused negative discussion on social media about the reasons behind their individual closure and the other stores in the street.

Owner of Jam Factory, Andrew James, is frustrated that such an emphasis is being put on these empty shops instead of the cafes, restaurants and retailers still thriving.

"People need to stop taking such a negative view to social media because that is how we are losing tourism. We are all trying our hardest to keep the business community strong in Yeppoon,” Andrew said.

Andrew and his wife Sarah bought the former Sandy's Cafe four-years ago which they re-branded to Jam Factory last year.

They explained that although the social media has had a positive impact with marketing their business, it can become a hindrance.

"We have the ability to communicate with thousands of people. However, obviously when people take to social media and say the town is dying that's a major negative,” he said.

"If people think businesses are going down how about come on down and support us?”

"Avoid shopping online, check out some of our amazing dress shops, gift wear, go to the farmers market and buy locally grown fruit and vegetables.”

"We have so much to offer in our little town so let's keep it that way.”

Business owner, Nicole Condon, reinstates that not all hope is lost in an empty business space.

"Some see a door close and think it's the end forever but others see a new beginning and a challenge to take on to open something new and exciting,” Nicole said.

Owner of Express Hair explained that it also depends on the individual's financial circumstances but it is important to put your money into local businesses when you can.

Jam Factory worker, Jesse James, explains that the convenience of shopping in the centres has gained all the foot traffic that used to stroll past their cafe in the mornings.

"Three-years ago the majority of our trade consisted of someone coming early in the morning, grabbing a paper and loaf of bread and then a coffee from us,” she said.

"People don't want to walk too far they'd rather the one-stop shop.”

The James' family are passionate about their little town and pride themselves on using local produce to do their part in supporting local businesses.

"We pride ourselves on consistency, every time you eat Andrew has cooked it, every time you buy a coffee Jesse has roasted and made it and when you buy a jam Sarah has made it.”

Andrew explained the potential Yeppoon held when the family moved and how in awe they were of the paradise in their own backyard.

"We can boast some of the most outstanding tropical islands, breathtaking beaches and gorgeous rainforests.

The family hopes more shaded areas are in the council agenda and believes a higher police presence at night would encourage more people to enjoy the strip.