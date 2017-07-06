Fighting hard to win multi-billion-dollar war contract

The BAE Systems Australia Patria AMV35 at Defence Establishment Fairbairn as part of The Armys Land 400 Phase 2 project in Canberra for air transportability trials.

QUEENSLAND'S best chances of securing a multibillion-dollar war machine contract and recalibrating the state's economy rests with the Germans.

The Battle for the Super Tank campaign - launched yesterday by Newscorp with 26 Federal Coalition MPs - is urging two muti-national companies in the running for a Defence Department contract to base their operations in Queensland.

The fight for jobs, more training and more cash for the local economy is between Queensland and Victoria.

But it is understood German company Rheinmetall Defence Australia is more open to build the 225 tanks in Queensland than BAE Systems Australia, a British firm.

While both companies have been coy about which state they will chose, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was gunning for the $5 billion windfall.

"My Govern- ment is absolutely determined to secure the defence contract for Queensland,'' Ms Palaszczuk said.

"My Government is fighting hard to secure this contract for Queensland.

"We're short-listed, it's down to Victoria and Queensland, and I'm telling you, I'm putting my money on Queensland. I am very, very optimistic.

"When I heard about this, I instructed my Minister for State Development, Anthony Lynham, to fly to Germany to meet with the company (in May).

"When we found out we were short-listed, I said to him, 'you get over to Germany as quickly as possible'. We have been front and centre of this.

"This Defence contract is advanced manufacturing for Queensland. It means hundreds of armoured vehicles to be made and maintained here in this state.

"It is my Government that is pursuing this rigorously and fighting tooth and nail to get the jobs for advanced manufacturing here in this state. It's heartening to see that we've got Coalition MPs now saying that, 'yes we're going to back this defence contract'.

"You tell me which one of those federal Coalition MPs has been to Germany to try and secure the contract for Queensland.”

"I want every state member, every federal senator to get behind Queensland for this contract.

"I want us all to work as one to say to Malcolm Turnbull that this multi-billion dollar defence contract needs to be here in Queensland.

"I want to see Malcolm Turnbull show some support for Queensland for once in his life and get behind this defence contract.”

But Federal MPs hit back yesterday and questioned why Ms Palaszczuk was being so partisan on an issue that would help so many Queenslanders.

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch said Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien had been working with the companies for months and slammed Ms Palaszczuk for trying to score political points.

"She should be building a monument for Ted O'Brien instead of trying to ride on his coat tails,'' Mr Entsch said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry also urged the Premier to put down her political sword.

"It is extremely important for the whole of Queensland. This is not the time to play political games. If we are not a united team it will go to Victoria.”

Fadden MP Stuart Robert said the State Government deserved some dues too.

"The Queensland Government has actually done very well of late and have negotiated solidly with the two players,'' Mr Robert said.

"We'll continue to work with them as much as possible to get this massive project for Queensland.”