Fighting words to negligent boat owners 'You are on notice'

This derelict houseboat is typical of many vessels being abandoned by negligent boat owners. Robyne Cuerel

DERELICT vessels will be removed from Capricorn Coast waterways in an unprecedented crackdown on wrecks.

Derelict vessels are an ongoing and increasing threat to Queensland waters and boat owners who leave their wrecks to clog and pollute the waterways are officially on notice.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga is a member of the government's War on Wrecks task force empowered to prioritise the worst derelict vessels and remove them.

She said tourists come to the Capricorn Coast for the pristine water and beaches and they don't want to see eyesores off beaches and in creeks.

"Neither do the thousands of local boat owners,” she said.

"Now irresponsible boat owners have been warned - if they refuse to clean up for themselves, our taskforce will be coming after them."

Mrs Lauga said the State Government had done much to support boat owners, including $30 million added to the Marine Infrastructure Fund included in this year's budget.

She said the WoW taskforce would help to remove the eyesores, which were navigational and environmental hazards, so all Queenslanders could better enjoy the waterways.

Feedback is being sought from communities to help identify the worst derelict vessels and a $20 million WoW fighting fund will remove them.

"Prevention is better than cure and we need to alter the behaviour of negligent vessel owners when it comes to disposal of their vessels past their use by date," Mrs Lauga said.