Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Figure shows our 'closed borders' are a joke

by Ben Graham
13th May 2021 8:30 AM

 

Australia has marketed itself as an impenetrable fortress that has kept COVID-19 out with tough border measures, now the true situation has been revealed.

New Border Force data obtained by the Herald Sun shows that 14,000 Australians have been allowed to leave the country more than once during the pandemic, with some departing and returning five times.

The figures also show 134,758 Australian citizens and permanent residents have received exemptions to jet overseas, including 37,456 for compassionate or humanitarian reasons.

It is understood that the fresh figures have taken the government by surprise and prompted an urgent review.

The Herald Sun reports Scott Morrison's national security committee will meet on Thursday to consider tightening the exemption process.

"I'm concerned about these figures, which is why I've directed the Australian Border Force to provide me with advice on how outbound travel exemptions can be tightened," Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told the publication.

While, it's clear many are slipping through the system, the federal budget papers this week revealed Australia's international borders will remain largely slammed shut until mid-2022.

Hopes of a return to international travel this year have been dashed in a document that contains a grim warning that normal flights won't resume until mid-2022.

One year after the Prime Minister urged the nation to "get out from under the doona", the 2021 budget's key economic assumptions include a prediction we are likely to stay under the covers for at least another year.

Originally published as Figure shows our 'closed borders' are a joke

More Stories

australia border closure editors picks international borders politics

Just In

    Just In

      What led to Ellen's downfall

      What led to Ellen's downfall
      • 13th May 2021 7:48 AM

      Top Stories

        New $7.8m unit development planned for Rocky

        Premium Content New $7.8m unit development planned for Rocky

        Property Each unit would have its own private pool and secure gated living with intercoms.

        Letters: A solution to protect DV victims

        Premium Content Letters: A solution to protect DV victims

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        How many in Capricornia will benefit from budget?

        Premium Content How many in Capricornia will benefit from budget?

        Politics Here is how many people are set to benefit from the federal budget in the...

        Banana Shire mayor’s thoughts on federal budget

        Premium Content Banana Shire mayor’s thoughts on federal budget

        News While there hasn’t been many significant federal budget announcements for the...